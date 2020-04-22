PHF to conduct fitness tests of players via video recordings

The Pakistan Hockey Fedeation (PHF) will conduct the fitness tests of its players via video recordings.

“We have instructed our players to send one-minute videos of themselves performing the drills,” head coach Khawaja Junaid said. “Their fitness will be reviewed after watching the clips.”

He added that four players will send their videos from abroad.

PHF has confirmed that 48 players will undergo the fitness test on April 23 whereas the management has sent the plans to the players.

The drills include lunges, pushups and jumping squats.

All sporting activities in Pakistan have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.