Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

PHF to conduct fitness tests of players via video recordings

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
PHF to conduct fitness tests of players via video recordings

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Hockey Fedeation (PHF) will conduct the fitness tests of its players via video recordings.

“We have instructed our players to send one-minute videos of themselves performing the drills,” head coach Khawaja Junaid said. “Their fitness will be reviewed after watching the clips.”

He added that four players will send their videos from abroad.

PHF has confirmed that 48 players will undergo the fitness test on April 23 whereas the management has sent the plans to the players.

The drills include lunges, pushups and jumping squats.

All sporting activities in Pakistan have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hockey Pakistan Pakistan Hockey Federation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Hockey, Pakistan Hockey Federation, PHF, Fitness Test, PHF, Coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England's Dominic Bess
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess
Ponting names Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he’s ever faced
Ponting names Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he’s ever faced
Muhammad Amir backs Naseem Shah for success
Muhammad Amir backs Naseem Shah for success
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.