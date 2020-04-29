PCB’s legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar

Legal advisor of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tafazzul Rizvi has serveda defamation notice to former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar, who came to the defence of batsman Umar Akmal over being served a three-year ban for not reporting match-fixing approaches, had said that the cricket board had vented out its anger on the batsman before going on to remark that the punishment was too harsh.

“The PCB’s legal department and the advisor is highly inept,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video. “I don’t know where Tafazzul Rizvi has come from. He has good contacts and is working with the cricket board for the past 10 to 15 years. There is not a single case which he hasn’t lost. He lost one to me as well.”

He added that the PCB allowed betting when they gave contract to a company for live streaming of cricket matches. “Betting is illegal under our laws and constitution. How could they have ignored this?”

Rizvi, in the notice, stated that the pacer’s remarks harmed his reputation. He added that the former cricketer issued false statements against him on social media.

The legal advisor claimed that he will take legal action against the Rawalpindi Express unless he pays Rs10 million for defaming him.

The PCB — in a press release — has also expressed its disappointment with Shoaib Akhtar’s on his “poor choice of words”.

“The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful and cannot be condoned in any civilised society. The PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against the pacer, while the PCB too reserves its rights,” the board stated.