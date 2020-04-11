PCB to part ways with domestic cricket director Haroon Rasheed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will not renew the contract of Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed.

According to a press release, Rasheed’s contract is due to expire on April 30.

“Haroon was re-employed in April 2017,” the release read. “Prior to his reappointment, Haroon had served the PCB in various roles including chief selector, Pakistan senior and junior national teams’ coach and manager, head of youth game development and acting head of the National Cricket Academy.”

Rasheed said that he willwork on other priorities and will spend time with his family. “In my latest stint with the PCB, I was particularly pleased with the way we planned, implemented and delivered the new but highly successful and competitive domestic structure within a very short span of time. This was a result of a complete team effort and I thank all my colleagues who got behind the new structure and supported me. While I will continue to follow Pakistan cricket and pray for its progression, I will now focus on other priorities in life and try to spend some quality time with my family.”

The cricket board has also decided to part ways with chief curator Agha Zahid, who was employed by the PCB after retiring from first-class cricket. His contract will end on May 31.

“I had an excellent time with the PCB in the past 19 years, in which I oversaw the preparation of pitches that produced stars who continued to keep Pakistan at the top of the cricket pedestal. Obviously, the role had its own challenges and sometimes my team and I were at the wrong end of the stick but overall, I had a highly satisfying time. I want to thank all my staff and colleagues and wish Pakistan cricket continues to move in an upward direction,” he said.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has thanked the duo for their services and said that the board would avail this opportunity to turn the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and domestic cricket into a high performance structure that aims to “serves the game and it’s cricketers in a more seamless way”.