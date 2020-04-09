Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
PCB to hold fitness tests via video link

Posted: Apr 9, 2020
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding a fitness test for players via video link on April 20 and 21, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had earlier sent out a message in which he urged players to keep themselves fit while staying indoors as part of the safety measures against coronavirus.

“You should be disciplined and strive hard to remain fit,” the message read. “A new fitness regime has been formed which provides equal chances to all players.”

The message further stated that informing the players will help them be physically and mentally ready for the test.  

He added that the cricket board has to ensure that the players are working to their full capacity.

Earlier, the head coach had revealed that the coaching staff and players are keeping in touch via online groups. “We are in touch with our players and have sent them training plans to follow.”

The 45-year-old, who was renowned for his fitness during a prolonged playing career, had previously said he believes his players will be hungrier and fitter after the break and revealed that they have been given fitness programmes that they can follow in their homes.

Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
 
Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Fitness Test, Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan
 
