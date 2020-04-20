PCB to hear charges against Umar Akmal on April 27

A disciplinary panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hear the Umar Akmal case on April 27.

“Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27,” a PCB release read. “The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.”

The press release added that safety measures will be strictly enforced for safeguarding the parties involved.

The batsman had not requested a hearing after being charged for violating Article 2.4.4 of the Anti-Corruption Code which states, “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”