PCB suspends Ramazan cricket tournaments

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that it will not issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) for cricketing tournaments in Ramazan.

“We have been approached by some organisers, seeking clarification on the PCB’s NOC policy for Ramazan cricket,” the cricket board stated in a press release. “At this time it is appropriate we follow our overarching policy which states that organized cricket in Pakistan will remain suspended until normalcy returns to society. In this background, the PCB will not issue any NOCs for Ramazan cricket.”

The board said that health and safety is the first priority. “These are unprecedented, tough and challenging times for the world as all economic and sporting activities have come to a standstill with sole focus being on health and safety of the people.”