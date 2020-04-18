PCB donates Rs10.5 million to PM’s coronavirus relief fund

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it has donated over Rs10 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board deposited PKR10,536,500 in Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the pandemic,” a PCB press release read.

“The PCB had announced on March 25 that the centrally contracted players will make a collective contribution to the emergency relief fund, while the board will separately match the contribution of its staff.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani thanked all the employees for their generous contributions to the fund. “Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so,” he said.

Mani prayed for the well-being of the medical professionals who are playing their role in tackling the virus.

The coronavirus relief fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The premier asked people to generously donate to the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he stated.