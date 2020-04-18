Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB chief disappointed over ICC verdict on Pakistan-India women’s series

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said that they were disappointed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over splitting points for the scrapped women’s ODI series against India, Sportstar reported.

“We are of course disappointed with the decision but our team is reviewing the matter,” Mani said while speaking to Sportstar. “Once that’s done, we will be able to comment.”

The Pakistan-India series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, was unable to be played after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said it could not get government clearance to host Pakistan with tensions rising between the neighbours over the disputed Kashmir region.

The ICC declared the circumstances a “force majeure” event and awarded the teams three points each.

The fierce rivals have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when the Pakistan men crossed the border for a series of one-day internationals.

Pakistan was supposed to take part in a 10-team qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka originally scheduled from July 3 to July 19. However, the tournament is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

