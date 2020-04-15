PCB chairman assures staff that board will look after them

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the board will protect its players and staff as much as it can as the world reels from the coronavirus.

“Our priority is to protect the players and staff,” Mani said in a PCB podcast. “It will be a different case if the prevailing situation goes on for another two to three years but God willing it won’t happen. You should be prepared for the worst and we are hoping for the best but we won’t be coming up with plans that aren’t attainable. Our message to players and staff is that you are our top priority and we will do as much as we can to protect you.”

He said that the institution cannot function if it doesn’t safeguards its employees and added that the cricketing activities will resume when they get the green signal. “I am hopeful that we get started within the next two to three weeks depending on the season. There will be cost impacts and there are contracts which are expiring in March and April next year. Although, I cannot understand which sponsors will be on board with us without knowing what returns they will get. So these are the uncertainties and we have to find innovative ways to overcome them. Just now we were thinking as to whether we should use new platforms and buyers if we have broadcasting issues during Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.”

He added that Pakistan players will suffer if the England tour does not take place whereas there will be also financial implications for the cricketing boards of Ireland and Netherlands. Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan is also on the line and Mani admits a cancellation will lead to major losses.

He called for the extension of the World Test Championship schedule. He added that the tournament cannot be completed within ICC’s timeframe due to bilateral commitment of the players.

The T20 World Cup later in the year is also at risk of being cancelled. “We are thinking as to what will happen if the tournament does not go ahead as planned. The tournament generates a lot of funds for the ICC which is distributed among its members.

He also said that organising the Asia Cup in September and October is also a challenge. “For me, the tournament is of vital importance as the funds generated from the tournament are used for the development of Asian cricket.”

Mani added that that the PCB has expressed its interest in hosting various tournaments from youth cricket to the World Cups as it has the capability and infrastructure to do so.

The PCB chief said that the board has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in the game and follow the ICC’s guidelines regarding it. “The whole world has to follow it, not just Pakistan, but we have lacked in terming match-fixing a criminal offence. I had already consulted the federal government and we will go ahead with it. However, the PCB does not have the legal authority at the moment to call witnesses, inspect bank accounts and follow money trails. We don’t have the power to do that. If match-fixing is turned into a criminal offence, then agencies can step in and investigate the cases.”

He added that he is in contact with players and staff through different platforms such as WhatsApp and Zoom and that some employees are working from home while others are coming to their respective offices.