Pakistan’s women cricketers participate in Don’t Rush Challenge

Pakistan’s women cricketers took part in the #DontRushChallenge going viral on social media platforms.

Omaima Sohail, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Syeda Nain Abidi, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwar, Iram Khan and Sidra Ameen featured in the virtual challenge.

Every participant in the challenge has to record their clip separately and it is then sent to someone who edits the complete version.

The players start off the video in their home clothes before donning on the green of Pakistan’s international jersey.