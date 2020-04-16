Pakistan’s tour of Ireland likely to be postponed

Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Ireland is expected to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The start of Ireland’s cricketing season has already been delayed till the end of May and the side may not play a single home fixture this summer..

“We’re all going to have to take a pragmatic approach — we just don’t know what’s going to happen even if sport does get back up and running in June,” the Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland William Deutrom said. “With regards to international cricket, we remain in a wait-and-see holding pattern. Clearly, there is a high risk that our men’s home series against New Zealand and Pakistan… may be postponed if government restrictions remain in place.”

He feared that teams may not even be in a position to travel to Europe. “More specific to our situation, both New Zealand and Pakistan are visiting multiple countries on their tours, so that adds an extra layer of complexity. Then there are more logistical issues such as hotel and international flight bookings, the movement and staffing of broadcast facilities, and complying with the restrictions that may still exist around large group gatherings.”

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani had said that Pakistan players will suffer if the England tour does not take place whereas there will be also financial implications for the cricketing boards of Ireland and Netherlands.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour Ireland for two T20Is as part of their England tour this summer.