Pakistan’s legendary cricketers to share their expertise with players

Pakistan cricketing legends will hold online sessions for players to help them stay connected with the game amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricket stars Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan will share their insights with the players.

The sessions have been jointly arranged by the team management and the board’s International Cricket Operations Department.

Miandad, Yousuf and Younis will share their expertise with the batsmen whereas Wasim and Akhtar will share their knowledge of the game with the fast-bowlers. Mushtaq will hold sessions for the spinners whereas the wicketkeepers will get an opportunity to learn from Rashid and Moin.

Cricket activities in Pakistan remain suspended due to the coronavirus which has affected thousands of people in the country. The pandemic has forced the federal and provincial governments to enforce lockdowns as part of the safety measures.