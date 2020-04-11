Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan women’s team coach starts online classes for players

Photo: AFP

Head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team Iqbal Imam has started online classes for his players who are staying indoors as part of the safety precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am passing on my knowledge on drills in batting, bowling and fielding — whether it be hitting the hanging ball, taking catches, gripping the ball, one-step bowling or any other exercise which can be done in a close room — to the players,” Imam said.

The cricketers will then shoot their performance videos and send it to the coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended all cricketing activities in the country as the world comes to a standstill.

Players are sharing videos of their exercise drills and challenging their teammates to fitness challenges on social media.

