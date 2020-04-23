Pakistan female footballers share tips to stay active during lockdown

Pakistan’s female footballers Malika-e-Noor and Syeda Mahpara Shahid shared tips on how to remain active during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Even rival players have to be united during tough times,” they said in a video on Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Twitter account.

Malika said that distance should be maintained and individuals should remain focused. “We can do so by following the safety guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO).”

“We can express solidarity while remaining active,” Mahpara said.

Malika and Mahpara lead the Pakistan Army and Wapda football teams respectively and has faced off against each other in the semi-finals of the recently concluded national cup.

FIFA joined forces with the United Nations (UN) and the WHO in supporting the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against COVID-19.