Cricket

Pakistan cricketers take on the push-up challenge

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketers are challenging their teammates to do push-ups as they stay indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali started the challenge and the likes of T20I skipper Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz have taken to social media to complete and challenge their teammates.

With players staying indoors as part of safety precautions, they have been instructed by the cricket board to work on their game indoors.

Many local and international players have set up gyms inside their homes.

Cricket Pakistan
 
