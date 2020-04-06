Pakistan cricketers take on the push-up challenge

Pakistani cricketers are challenging their teammates to do push-ups as they stay indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali started the challenge and the likes of T20I skipper Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz have taken to social media to complete and challenge their teammates.

The captain @AzharAli_ has aced the pushup challenge! Let’s see how his nominees respond. #StayHomeSafe pic.twitter.com/Kj0qdfJwZ4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 30, 2020

Here is a response to the Test captain from our T20I captain. Over to @babarazam258‘s nominees now! pic.twitter.com/nzb7UAS17H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 30, 2020

Sarfaraz accepts Azhar Ali’s challenge and here is his response. Over to @SarfarazA_54‘s nominees now! pic.twitter.com/V5wodOM9zx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2020

He looks sharp here, well done @WahabViki, the challenge moves on! pic.twitter.com/rLxkhtvIgB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2020

That was some Shandaar effort. Well done @shani_official! The challenge moves on. pic.twitter.com/UiFVTkartd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2020

Our star all-rounder @CoolNidadar joins the challenge. Do we have any other competitors? pic.twitter.com/bcObqEJdX2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 1, 2020

Although I am not a big fan of PUSH-UPS but will still accept the challenge. 😈 @cooldar8 here you go. @TheRealPCB



I nominate @muneeba_siddiqui , @omaima_sohail and all the fans and followers too. Keep moving guys. 😁

All the best 🎊 #stayhomesavelives #quarantinedays pic.twitter.com/dtNr3fu2wx — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) April 2, 2020

With players staying indoors as part of safety precautions, they have been instructed by the cricket board to work on their game indoors.

Many local and international players have set up gyms inside their homes.