Next week’s UFC 249 to take place on private island

Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: UFC/Twitter

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has confirmed that its upcoming UFC 249 event will take place on its scheduled date at a private island, BBC has reported.

White, speaking with TMZ, confirmed that he is close to finalising the arrangements for the mixed martial arts event on April 18.

He also stated that the fighters competing in future bouts will be tested for coronavirus as part of safety measures. “We’re going to make sure that athletes, referees, my production people, that everybody there is going to be healthy before, during and after the fights.”

The main event of UFC 249 was a bout between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson in New York at UFC 249. However, Nurmagomedov will be replaced by Justin Gaethje as the Russian is quarantined in his country.

Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected millions of people across the world, has forced most sporting institutions to cancel or postpone their events till further notice.

