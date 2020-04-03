Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand likely to postpone tours to West Indies, Bangladesh

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
New Zealand likely to postpone tours to West Indies, Bangladesh

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand Cricket conceded upcoming tours to Europe and the West Indies were unlikely to proceed Friday, with doubts also hanging over a planned visit to Bangladesh.

NZC chief executive David White said the trips to Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and the Caribbean scheduled for June-July were “most unlikely”, while there were “obvious question marks” about touring Bangladesh in August.

“Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good,” White said.

He confirmed this month’s tour to Sri Lanka by the White Ferns women’s team had been cancelled.

All cricket has been stopped as New Zealand undergoes a four-week COVID-19 lockdown and White said NZC was examining possible playing scenarios for next season. “Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand,” White said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket new zealand West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
New Zealand, Cricket, West Indies, Bangladesh, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he's ever faced
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he’s ever faced
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife's job
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
Lahore Qalandars' Salman Butt aggrieved by other PSL franchises
Lahore Qalandars’ Salman Butt aggrieved by other PSL franchises
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.