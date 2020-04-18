Nadeem Omar blames net run rate for Quetta’s early exit

Owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Omar has blamed the net run rate for his side’s first round elimination in this year’s edition.

The Quetta Gladiators, who were the defending champions in this year’s season, finished at fifth position with nine points in 10 fixtures and a net run rate of -0.722.

“We were knocked out of the competition on the basis of net run rate,” he said in an interactive session. “Yes, the results of several matches were not that good because we had to play right after landing in those cities.”

He expressed his satisfaction with the team performance, which, according to him, underwent a tough phase. He admitted that the side should not have let pacer Sohail Tanvir part ways with them.