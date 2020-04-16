Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Nadal, Djokovic predict lengthy delay in tennis calendar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nadal, Djokovic predict lengthy delay in tennis calendar

Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadal thinks the global nature of tennis means there is little chance tournaments will go ahead any time soon as sport continues to be paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Novak Djokovic also anticipates a lengthy delay before tennis can be played even behind closed doors, with the world number one expecting players to have to wait a “few months”.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 12 times, has been postponed until September, shortly after the US Open, while Wimbledon was cancelled earlier this month for the first time since World War II.

But the prospect of either grand slams at Roland Garros or Flushing Meadows being played with fans appears increasingly remote.

“Tennis is a global sport,” Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday night. “We go from country to country and a lot of people have to move around. “It seems difficult to me for any big tournament to be played in the short or medium term.”

Football’s major leagues are preparing to play behind closed doors for several weeks to complete their seasons and avoid losing considerable sums of money from broadcasting contracts.

But tennis tournaments are more reliant on fans for their income, making it more complicated to stage competitions in empty stadiums.

“It is not an easy decision,” Djokovic told the same programme. “I am ready but I think we have to wait a few months. If you could play behind closed doors, I would be delighted but I think it’s very difficult.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Novak Djokovic rafael nadal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tennis, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
India's Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam's cover drives
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam’s cover drives
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.