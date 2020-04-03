Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Tareen wants completion of tournament

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Facebook

Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has said that it will be ‘ridiculous’ for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to name his franchise as the winners of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition without having the tournament completed.

“Finishing at number one means we were the most dominant/consistent team, but it doesnt mean we won,” Tareen tweeted on Friday. “It would be ridiculous for the PCB to just give us the trophy.”

He further added that all sides should have equal chance of winning the competition. “Trophies should be won, not given.”

Tareen, in a separate tweet, said that helping the players grow was more rewarding than just winning the trophies. “So, that’s why I want the remaining games to be played later in the year so our local players get more opportunities to shine.”

Multan finished top of the table at the end of the league stage and booked their place in the playoffs alongside Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely after an overseas player showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Sultans have stated that they should be named champions if the rest of the tournament does not take place. However, Wasim Khan is understandably unwilling to take that step just yet.

“It’s no fun just handing it over to Multan Sultans at the moment,” he said while speaking with ESPN. “Although they will be pushing for that. Our first protocol is to make the tournament happen but if we can’t make that happen then I think as other leagues would have done that is name a winner. With them being on top, this will probably be the case.”

