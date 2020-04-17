Muhammad Amir backs Naseem Shah for success

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir sees fellow fast-bowler Naseem Shah emerging as a great prospect for the future.

“I think Naseem Shah would click earlier than other bowlers in the side,” Amir said in a conversation with Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram on BSports. “The areas where he bowls is really good and it really suits his bowling action. He bowls full.”

Amir added that Mohammad Hasnain, who plays alongside Naseem for Quetta Gladiators, needs some time and work on his variations. “He needs to play first-class cricket.”

He said that no cricketer is a complete package as they continue to learn while performing.

Amir admitted that he is not close friends with any player in the side except for Imad Wasim, with whom he has played U19 cricket.

He added that the feeling of performing in front of home crowds surpasses everything else. “When you take a wicket here, then you come to know the value of it.”