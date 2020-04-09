Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss has credited Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion to Islam for improvement in his batting, Sky Sports has reported.

Strauss, in a podcast, said that he was increasingly getting consumed with negative thoughts as he feared for his place in the side but was helped by Yousaf’s outlook.

“I always like to use the example of Mohammad Yousuf,” he said. “He changed his name didn’t he? When he was Yousuf Youhana, he was averaging 40 in Test cricket and then he became a Muslim, didn’t he? He became a devout Muslim and on the back of that he had this philosophy of God willing, what will happen will happen.”

The former batsman said that the Pakistan batsman had a much different approach towards life after that. “He went from averaging 40 to over the space of three years to averaging 70 in Test cricket based on just shifting his perspective on life and what’s important and not to be in control of his batting as he was previously. Just kind of accepting that the fate will have something in store for him.”

He went on to say that Yousuf’s mindset helped him reconsider that there were things that he needed to let go of.