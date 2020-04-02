Misbah wants World Test Championship extended

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants the continuation of the World Test Championship when cricket resumes.

All cricketing activities came to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus pandemic as governments enforce lockdowns.

“All teams need to be given the same opportunities and the tournament shouldn’t be shortened,” Misbah said in a press conference via videolink. “The championship can be prolonged so that every team gets all the scheduled games.”

The Pakistan head coach has no issues with the tournament exceeding its initial 2021 deadline. “It’s not a problem if the tournament goes beyond 2021. You won’t get the complete picture if some teams play all their games and others don’t.”

Misbah revealed that the coaching staff and players are keeping in touch via online groups. “We are in touch with our players and have sent them training plans to follow.”

The 45-year-old, who was renowned for his fitness during a prolonged playing career, had previously said he believes his players will be hungrier and fitter after the break and revealed that they have been given fitness programmes that they can follow in their homes.