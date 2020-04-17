Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Michael Holding calls for donation to Pakistan’s coronavirus relief fund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Holding calls for donation to Pakistan’s coronavirus relief fund

Photo: AFP

West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding has made an appeal for donations to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund.

I don’t think I need to remind you that the world is fighting this COVID-19 pandemic at the moment,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said in a Twitter video. “The Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to put together a fund to help Pakistan fight this disease.”

The former fast-bowler added that everyone should help countries during the time of crisis. “We’re all in this together.”

Related: Darren Sammy urges Pakistanis to donate to coronavirus relief fund

The coronavirus relief fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet, the premier asked people to generously donate to the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he stated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Cricket Michael Holding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Michael Holding, Imran Khan, Coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
India's Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam's cover drives
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam’s cover drives
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.