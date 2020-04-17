Michael Holding calls for donation to Pakistan’s coronavirus relief fund

West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding has made an appeal for donations to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund.

“I don’t think I need to remind you that the world is fighting this COVID-19 pandemic at the moment,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said in a Twitter video. “The Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to put together a fund to help Pakistan fight this disease.”

The former fast-bowler added that everyone should help countries during the time of crisis. “We’re all in this together.”

The coronavirus relief fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet, the premier asked people to generously donate to the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he stated.