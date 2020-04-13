Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Maxwell uncertain about a T20 World Cup behind closed doors

Photo: AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell does not see the upcoming T20 World Cup happening behind closed doors.

“It’s going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can’t get people into the grounds,” the 31-year-old said while speaking with ABC Grandstand. “So, I can’t see it happening in the near future.”

The explosive batsman said health and safety should be taken into account first.

All cricketing activities around the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of people.

Australia had managed to host the women’s version of the tournament before the outbreak intensified. However, the men’s competition — scheduled to take place in the Land Down Under in October — is in doubt.

The governments have enforced lockdowns in their respective countries as part of safety measures against the virus.

