Lord’s recalls Umar Gul’s match-winning performance on his birthday

The Twitter account of the Lord’s Cricket Ground shared a video of Pakistan fast-bowler Umar Gul’s match-winning performance at the stadium back in 2010.
The video was posted to honour the pacer, who turned 36 today.
A destructive spell of fast bowling to seal victory for @TheRealPCB 👏
🎂 Happy Birthday to @mdk_gul.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/HTz0VgnYwn
— Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 14, 2020
Umar Gul finished with figures of 4-32 against England. All four of his dismissals were clean bowled.
Pakistan went on to win the fourth ODI by 38 runs and level the five-match series 2-2.