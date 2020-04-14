Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Lord’s recalls Umar Gul’s match-winning performance on his birthday

Photo: AFP

The Twitter account of the Lord’s Cricket Ground shared a video of Pakistan fast-bowler Umar Gul’s match-winning performance at the stadium back in 2010.

The video was posted to honour the pacer, who turned 36 today.

Umar Gul finished with figures of 4-32 against England. All four of his dismissals were clean bowled.

Pakistan went on to win the fourth ODI by 38 runs and level the five-match series 2-2.  

