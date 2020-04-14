Lord’s recalls Umar Gul’s match-winning performance on his birthday

The Twitter account of the Lord’s Cricket Ground shared a video of Pakistan fast-bowler Umar Gul’s match-winning performance at the stadium back in 2010.

The video was posted to honour the pacer, who turned 36 today.

A destructive spell of fast bowling to seal victory for @TheRealPCB 👏



🎂 Happy Birthday to @mdk_gul.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/HTz0VgnYwn — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 14, 2020

Umar Gul finished with figures of 4-32 against England. All four of his dismissals were clean bowled.

Pakistan went on to win the fourth ODI by 38 runs and level the five-match series 2-2.