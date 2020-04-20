Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Cricket

Liam Livingstone recalls ‘great’ PSL experience

Posted: Apr 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

England cricketer Liam Livingstone has said that he had a great experience while playing in front of Pakistan’s crowds in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Playing in Pakistan was obviously a great experience, especially in those places which had not hosted matches before like Multan,” the Peshawar Zalmi batsman said in a BBC podcast. “We played our first game against the Multan Sultans and the atmosphere was unbelievable. The stadium had a capacity of 35,000 but I was adamant that it was 50,000. It’s not something what you get anywhere except for Pakistan and India. They just cheer for everything. They are just there to support cricket.”

He added that there was a lot of apprehensions about playing in Pakistan last year. “We played the final two group games and a qualifier in Karachi but once you’ve been there and see how things work like security, which is the same to that of the president, then you feel very safe.”

The former Karachi Kings man went on to say that he felt nice to play his role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

