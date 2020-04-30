Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to ‘trailbrazer’ Sana Mir

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara paid tribute to former Pakistan captain Sana Mir for her services towards the game.

“Well done on a trailblazing career,” the former wicketkeeper batsman tweeted. “You have inspired so many young cricketers both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over.”

Sana’s international career spanned over 15 years in which she represented the country in 226 fixtures, leading the side in 137 of them.

The Pakistani cricketer is one of the only players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. She also led the side in two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016). She is also a representative of the ICC Women’s Committee.

The allrounder was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She was named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade and was also honoured with the Game Changer Award by Asia Society.

