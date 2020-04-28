Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Kamran Akmal surprised by harshness of Umar Akmal’s punishment

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kamran Akmal surprised by harshness of Umar Akmal’s punishment

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Facebook

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he was surprised when he came to know that his brother Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban for failing to report match-fixing approaches.

“I was taken aback upon hearing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) verdict,” he said while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV. “I believe that the punishment was too harsh.”

Kamran said that they are waiting for the detailed verdict after which they will exercise their right to appeal against the ban, adding that they will avail every platform to seek justice.

The 38-year-old said that there are several examples in the past of more lenient punishments for such indiscretions. “It’s beyond my understanding as to why such a harsh punishment was handed to him.”

PCB’s legal expert Tafazzul Rizvi, speaking in a press conference via video link, has said that the cases of match-fixing, under which the Quetta Gladiators was found guilty, are different and not linked with each other. He went on to say that the cricketer could not save himself from a harsh punishment as his clarifications were not according to the anti-corruption code.

“A detailed discussion was held over the matter and the batsman has the right to appeal to an independent adjudicator,” he said.

The controversial batsman was banned on Monday from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches.

MOST READ
