Kamran Akmal requests PCB to not get personal with players

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not carry out personal vendetta against the players.

“No other player should be treated the way my brother Umar Akmal has been in the past,” Kamran said while speaking in Cow Corner Chronicles chat show. “The players are our assets and PCB should be grooming them instead of being personal with them.”

Related: Kamran Akmal surprised by harshness of Umar Akmal’s punishment

The wicketkeeper-batsman went on to say that his brother isn’t the way the media portrays him. “He was a bit late in reporting match-fixing offers this time but he has always done it on time.”

He added that the PCB should deal with him like it has with other cricketers in the past and there is no need to keep dragging the matter on.

Related: PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

The Peshawar Zalmi man has adviced youngsters to learn from the likes of veteran cricketers Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar.

“You see how smooth Sachin Tendulkar’s career turned out to be and he was never involved in any controversy. We need to think over this and learn from such players. What need to have a look at their off-the-field record and how they behave with the fans. Youngsters should look up to them and it will benefit the game as a whole,” he said.