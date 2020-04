Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has said she is “in love” with Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s cover drives, Crictracker has reported.

The top-order Indian batswoman, who was part of India’s team that impressed along its way to the final of the T20 World Cup, made the statement during a live Instagram chat.

She named the cover drive as her favourite cricketing shot and said that she loves watching Babar Azam play it.

Rodrigues further named Rohit Sharma as her favourite cricketer in the world.