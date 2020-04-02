Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have come under criticism from Twitter users in India for urging the public to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the duo posted videos on social media in which they called upon people to come forward in play their role during this time of global crisis.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

However, the friendly gesture did not sit well with several Indians.

Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People to Donate for PAKISTAN, why not for INDIA???#ShameOnYuviBhajji Big Shame 😡 pic.twitter.com/YUDCE3OygU — Rajesh Dangi 🇮🇳 (@rajeshmodimodi) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus in Punjab:



– Till now, 41 cases & 4 deaths



– 1330 NRIs untraceable.



– 36 medical professionals, including doctors are quarantined.



And our cricketers Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh (both from Punjab) are asking Indians to donate for Pak’s Shahid Afridi Foundation. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 31, 2020

If there is an award for Masters of Bad Timing it should go to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. — Mohan Sinha (@Mohansinha) April 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh ne jyada daaru pee li,



PM-CARE ko donate karne bola tha, ye janab PAKISTAN ko donate Kar rahe hai.



Very Disappointing @YUVSTRONG12 We want justification for this. 👎 You lost a fan today. — Shruti (@shruttitandon) March 31, 2020

My favorite player were Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh but They aren’t favorite player now.#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/O38oc6dSae — Devesh Mudgal (@DeveshMudgal1) March 31, 2020

There were others, however, who voiced their support for the Indian legends.

Yuvraj Singh is Anti-nationalist because his giving 3 Lakhs per cancer patient.

underprivileged backgrounds, who are below 16 years of age



RT #IStandWithYuvi pic.twitter.com/xioqcaOPOd — Sharan Yuvi #IStandWithYuvi (@sharan_yuvian) March 31, 2020

2rs/tweet gang is giving patriotism certificate to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh — Abhishek #StayHomeSaveLives (@ImAbhishek7_) March 31, 2020

You were, You are n You will be our inspiration @YUVSTRONG12

we can’t imagine jut going out of our house with cancer In our lungs,

You won the world cup for INDIA #YuvrajSingh #bcci @harbhajan_singh aur aap bhi paaji https://t.co/dzIY2hXeNQ — Indra_jadeja (@Indrajadeja13) April 2, 2020

Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, thanked the two former Indian cricketers for their support.

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had announced that he is collecting donations in order to battle the coronavirus.