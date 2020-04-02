Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi

Photo: AFP

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have come under criticism from Twitter users in India for urging the public to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the duo posted videos on social media in which they called upon people to come forward in play their role during this time of global crisis.

However, the friendly gesture did not sit well with several Indians.

There were others, however, who voiced their support for the Indian legends.

Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, thanked the two former Indian cricketers for their support.

Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had announced that he is collecting donations in order to battle the coronavirus.

