Imam-ul-Haq says fixtures behind closed doors will feel strange

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq said that the idea of hosting cricket fixtures behind closed doors will feel strange.

“I feel staging fixtures without crowds will be strange,” Imam said while speaking in a video conference. “I would like to see spectators during the T20 World Cup. Crowds tend to change the feeling of the occasion.”

The opening batsman went on to say that the decision in this matter rests with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the respective cricket boards. He hoped that the coronavirus situation will improve, adding that player safety should be taken into consideration before making a final decision on the T20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old said providing mental support to Pakistan athletes would improve their performance. “Failing to perform twice or thrice takes a toll on you and people start to wonder whether they will play well again or not.”

Imam went on to say that he focuses on performing to the best of his abilities. “You can’t get what you want. I wouldn’t take the same approach which I did in ODIs. A player has to work harder if things are not going according to plan.”

He believed that players cannot succeed if they are unable to deal with pressure in their career and said he uses criticism by the media to his advantage. “I turn it into motivation to improve my game.”