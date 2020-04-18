Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC plans to hold T20 World Cup according to schedule

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
ICC plans to hold T20 World Cup according to schedule

Photo: ICC Cricket

The International Cricket Council has played down speculations that this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia could be pushed back to 2021 but admitted it was “exploring all options”.

Australia is due to hold the global tournament from October 18 till November 15 but the coronavirus pandemic has already created havoc for international sport and more events could suffer.

The ICC has time on its side and is preparing to stick to its schedule but plans could change.

“We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise,” said an ICC spokesperson. “This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic,” he said.

“We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government, and will take decisions at the appropriate time.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia coronavirus ICC T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Australia, T20 World Cup, ICC, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Lord's recalls Umar Gul's match-winning performance on his birthday
Lord’s recalls Umar Gul’s match-winning performance on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.