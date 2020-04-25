ICC planning to stage T20 World Cup per schedule

The T20 World Cup in Australia is still scheduled to be played according to the original schedule as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not reached a decision to delay the tournament, Cricket Australia has reported.

Australia are to host the mega event in October whereas the Women’s World Cup is to be played in New Zealand next year. However, uncertainty looms over the tournaments with cricketing activities being postponed or called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple countries have enforced travel restrictions as part of safety measures.

“Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing,” the ICC had earlier stated.

Earlier, there were speculations that the sport’s governing body may delay the tournament to a later date due to the pandemic.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts had voiced his concerns regarding the health risks and logistical issues the country would have to face if the tournament gets the green signal.

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time,” Roberts said. “This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles. The scale and complexity of getting cricket started again cannot be underestimated, particularly with respect to a global event. The more teams, venues and cities involved in an event, the greater the risk which has to be assessed and managed.”