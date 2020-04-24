ICC may allow use of polish to shine Test ball

The International Cricket Council (ICC) may allow bowlers to shine the red ball with artificial substances, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

According to the report, bowlers will be allowed to use items such as polish under the supervision of the umpires in the longest format.

The option is likely to be approved as an alternative to using saliva on cherries which will reduce the chances of players contracting the coronavirus.

However, officials will have to consider which substance is being used as they can have a different impact on cricket balls.