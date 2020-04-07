Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Hogg picks Pakistan’s Miandad, Imran in his all-time Test team

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included Pakistan’s legendary duo Javed Miandad and Imran Khan in his all-time Test XI.

In a tweet, Hogg picked Miandad as the opening batsman whereas Imran was placed in the lower order.

His high-profile side includes Javed Miandad and India’s Sunil Gavaskar as the opening pair, with West Indies legends Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara behind the sub-continent duo.

The middle-order consists of India’s Sachin Tendulkar alongside Englishmen David Gower and Jack Russell.

Imran, West Indies’ Joel Garner and Malcolm Marshall along with Hogg’s compatriot Shane Warne complete the side.

