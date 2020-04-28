Haris Rauf eager to challenge himself against India’s Sharma, Kohli

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said that bowling to Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be a real challenge and is eager to perform against them.

“The quality of opposition in the T20 World Cup will be very tough as top players from each country will be playing in it so all batsmen will be difficult to bowl to,” Rauf said while speaking with PakPassion. “But looking at the top T20I players in the world, the greatest challenge will come from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. To do well against such top-quality batsmen will do wonders for my confidence and to be honest, based on my experience in the Big Bash League (BBL), I should be able to do well in the World Cup if given a chance.”

The Lahore Qalandars pacer said that he was able to perform well in the BBL because he didn’t allow any batsman to dominate him.

Commenting on a possible Pakistan-India game in the T20 World Cup, he said that the fixtures between the two former world champions have its own special pressure and tension. “The pressure is equally high on both sides with both sets of supporters wanting to win at all costs.”

Rauf, however, feels such high pressure games bring out the best in him. “I say this based on past experience, where I have performed well when faced with extra pressure, and this match, if I get the chance to play in it, will be no exception for me.”