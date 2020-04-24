Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled how difficult itwas to bowl to Pakistan’s legendary middle-order batsman Younis Khan.

“I had a lot of trouble while bowling to Younis,” Harbhajan said while speaking in an Instagram session with India batsman Rohit Sharma. “He used to sweep me every time I bowled to him and I used to be in tears.”

He also named Inzamam-ul-Haq as one of the batsmen he found it difficult to bowl to alongside Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden and Brian Lara.

India’s World Cup-winning bowler also picked Pakistan counterpart Saqlain Mushtaq as one of his top five off-spinners of all time with the other four being Nathan Lyon, Graeme Swann, Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravichandran Ashwin.