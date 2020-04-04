Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Google

Google paid tribute to late squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle for his British Open Squash Championship win back in 1951.

Hashim was born in 1914 in Peshawar and worked as a ball-boy at the British officers’ club, where he learnt the sport.

The squash legend turned professional at the age of 28 and soon went on to become a national champion. Following a series of victories, he was picked by Pakistan to represent the country at the 1951 British Open.

Hashim dominated the tournament and secured his place in the final, where he beat Mahmoud Karim 9–5, 9–0, 9–0 to claim the title for the first time. He was given a hero’s welcome upon his return.

During his illustrious career, he was a seven-time British Open winner, five-time British Professional Championship winner, three-time U.S. Open champion and three-time Canadian Open winner

