Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Formula One calendar postponed by another two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Formula One calendar postponed by another two weeks

Photo: AFP

Formula One’s mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks following the delay to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, world motorsport’s governing body confirmed Tuesday.

The decision to prolong the break during which no staff members related to car performance are allowed to work will be extended from 21 to 35 days. The traditional summer shutdown was brought forward from August last month and increased from two to three weeks.

The latest extension received “unanimous approval” from all F1 stakeholders, the FIA said in a statement.

Teams must observe the shutdown period across March, April and/or May.

“Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19,” it added.

The opening nine rounds of the 2020 season have been either cancelled or postponed, with doubts over a number of the other 14 races as the pandemic continues to overshadow the sporting calendar.

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, became the latest to be scrapped on Tuesday. Officials said they would look to find a new date for the race.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Formula One
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Formula One, Formula 1, F1, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for 'ditching' Pakistan
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi
Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.