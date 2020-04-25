Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen list

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked Pakistan’s Babar Azam as one of the top five batsmen at the moment.

Jaffer, who played as a top order batsman, selected Pakistan’s T20I captain in the list along with Steve Smith (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Joe Root (England).

Earlier, former India batsman Aakash Chopra said that Babar’s performances equaled those of his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

“Babar stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Kohli (in terms of performances). [How can he] be left out from the fab-four list when he is placed at top five across all five formats?” asked Chopra.

The Pakistan batsman leads the T20I ranking for batsmen and is placed at third position in the ODIs. He is ranked fifth in Tests.