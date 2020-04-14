Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away

Photo: AFP

Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passed away at the age of 50 after being tested positive for coronavirus, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The left-handed batsman scored 616 runs from 15 first-class fixtures after making his debut in 1988. He also had 96 runs from six one-day games.

He bid farewell to the game in 1994 and went on to become a coach for the Peshawar’s senior and U19 teams.

He was being treated at a private hospital in Peshawar for the past three days and is the first professional cricketer to have died from the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of people in Pakistan whereas millions of people have been tested positive across the world.

