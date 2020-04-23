Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Former cricketer Sadiq Mohammad says he has coronavirus symptoms

Posted: Apr 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former cricketer Sadiq Mohammad says he has coronavirus symptoms

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Sadiq Mohammad said that he has been suffering from symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

“I have not been feeling well,” Sadiq said. “There was persistent cough and my throat is choked as well.”

He requested the Sindh Government to test him at his residence as he is 74 years old and was afraid of going to the hospital as there is an increased risk of infection there.

Most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, fever, muscle aches, tiredness and difficulty breathing. Some other symptoms include anosmia (loss of smell), ageusia (loss of taste) and sore throat or chills.

Sindh Government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, in a tweet, said that District Commissioner East has contacted the former cricketer over the matter.

