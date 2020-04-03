Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
A five-year-old fan of Pakistan’s T20I captain and Somerset batsman shared a picture of himself alongside his favourite cricketer with an adorable message.

In a message, the child named Oscar stated that he met the Pakistan cricketer after he had a surgery on his feet. “He was kind to me,” the kid said in his hand-written note.

He went on to label Babar the best T20 batsman.

Babar, in a tweet, thanked Oscar for his kind words and said that he was proud of him. “You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you.”

Babar, who is considered among the best batsmen of his generation, played a crucial role for Somerset last season and had an average of 52.55 in the Vitality T20 Blast with 578 runs from 13 games.

