Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam

A five-year-old fan of Pakistan’s T20I captain and Somerset batsman shared a picture of himself alongside his favourite cricketer with an adorable message.

In a message, the child named Oscar stated that he met the Pakistan cricketer after he had a surgery on his feet. “He was kind to me,” the kid said in his hand-written note.

He went on to label Babar the best T20 batsman.

Babar Azam 👊



The hero of millions including 5-year-old Oscar who sent in this… 😊#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/oxOtDaYVQ9 — Somerset Cricket 🏡 (@SomersetCCC) April 2, 2020

Babar, in a tweet, thanked Oscar for his kind words and said that he was proud of him. “You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you.”

Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you. #RiseAndRise https://t.co/ZKEVVhwM3b — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2020

Babar, who is considered among the best batsmen of his generation, played a crucial role for Somerset last season and had an average of 52.55 in the Vitality T20 Blast with 578 runs from 13 games.