Eoin Morgan feels sports can help in fight against coronavirus

England skipper Eoin Morgan believes that organizing sporting events behind close doors will be a big step in the fight against coronavirus, BBC has reported.

“Sports can play a key factor in motivating the world and changing people’s viewpoint on things,” Morgan said. “It creates the atmosphere and the level of expectation of what it feels to stay outdoors and active. It will be a big step forward.”

He said that the players want to play their role in helping the world in combating the virus.

Morgan was optimistic that Jos Buttler’s World Cup final jersey, which the wicketkeeper-batsman has put up for auction to raise money for hospitals, will be sold for a high price.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people across the world and has forced governments to enforce lockdown in their respective countries.

Several high profile sporting events, including the Olympics and Wimbledon, have either been called off or postponed. ‘