Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

English umpires can refuse to hold players’ equipment after resumption

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
English umpires can refuse to hold players’ equipment after resumption

File Photo: AFP

England umpires will be given the leverage of refusing to hold players’ caps and sweater after cricket returns to normalcy, Daily Mail has reported.

Officials raised the matter with England Cricket Board (ECB) Umpires Manager Chris Kelly and the players will leave their attires at the boundary line.

The officials will also be given an option to wear safety gloves as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic. However, the option may cause problems for them to check the condition of the ball. 

On the other hand, there has been discussion of stopping players to shine the ball with their saliva.

“I think the white ball would be fine, [but] Test cricket would be very hard. Bowlers rely on any sort of sideways movement in the air,” Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “If you didn’t maintain the ball at all for 80 overs it would be quite easy to bat after that initial shine has gone. Whether you use saliva or sweat, maybe one person can do it. I’m not sure. It’s something that will have to be talked about when we get back out there and hopefully come up with a solution.”

Cricketing activities have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of people across the world and enforced governments to enforce lockdowns as part of safety precautions.

