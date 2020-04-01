Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
England Cricket Board bars players from wearing smartwatches during matches

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that it has barred its cricketers from wearing smartwatches during all upcoming matches, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The step has been taken by the board as part of its anti-corruption regulations.

ECB had previously allowed its players to wear the watches provided that players were not communicating through it. However, the board had to revise the rules given the number of county fixtures being live streamed on the internet.

“We review the anti-corruption codes and PMOA minimum standards on a yearly basis so that they remain relevant to the current threats and risks to cricket,” an ECB official stated.  

The matter came into light when Lancashire player Matt Parkinson revealed that he came to know about his selection into the English side through teammate Steven Croft’s watch.

Smartwatches have been banned in international cricketer for a few years. Pakistani cricketers Asad Shafiq and Hasan Ali were instructed by the anti-corruption to not wear them during a Test match in Lord’s in 2018.

