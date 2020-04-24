Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England board to keep all cricket suspended till July

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England board to keep all cricket suspended till July

lancscricket/Twitter

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said attempts would be made to reschedule international fixtures in the period from July until the end of September, including the West Indies Test tour of England.

The women’s series against India, including one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches, will also be moved.

Nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the four-day county championship season, but time slots for red-ball and white-ball cricket will remain in a revised schedule.

The lucrative T20 Blast will be pushed as late in the season as possible. All matches previously scheduled in June will be moved later in the season

The ECB will discuss the inaugural Hundred competition next week, following a request to dedicate a further session to the competition

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said the plan was to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play.

“There will be no cricket unless it’s safe to play,” said Harrison. “Our schedule will only go ahead if government guidance permits. Our biggest challenge, along with other sports, is how we could seek to implement a bio-secure solution that offers optimum safety and security for all concerned.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Cricket England
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, England, England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England's Dominic Bess
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Wuhan’s football team makes emotional return
Wuhan’s football team makes emotional return
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.