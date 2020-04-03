Edgbaston to be transformed into coronavirus testing centre

The Edgbaston cricket stadium will transformed into a testing centre amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Edgbaston has seen its fair share of memorable cricketing matches, including the second Test of the 2005 Ashes Series in which England beat Australia by two runs in thrilling fashion.

Warwickshire’s chief executive Neil Snowball said that the staff were considering options on how to serve the community following the suspension of cricket.

“The staff were looking at different ways to serve the community with cricketing activities and business remaining closed till May 29,” Snowball said. “Whether contacting elderly members and former players or volunteering and offering the Edgbaston stadium for testing purposes.”

He added that the step is a small contribution as part of the support to the medical staff which is serving the people at the time of crisis.

Snowball went on to the say that the step, which is part of a wider scheme of things, can be used to help National Health Service staff during the time of crisis.

The parking lot of the cricket stadium will be used as a drive-in testing centre.